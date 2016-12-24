What Message Does Your Favourite Xmas Cookie Have For You? Check Now!

Finally, the wait is over, the most beautiful time of the year is here. Streets are filled with light, spreading so much cheer. But will Christmas remain Christmas if we take the cookies out of it? No, right?

Keeping the same thing in mind, team JWB made your favourite cookies. But if you look beyond something, it will always have a message for you.

So are you ready? Choose the type of cookie you like and unravel the hidden wish that cookie has for you. Click here to have a bite of Xmas magic!