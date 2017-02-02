Will Donald Trump Feature In Hillary’s New Book?

With the election boots hung up, Hillary Clinton can finally embark on a journey of the self. It is never about the winning or losing, but discovering oneself through that process that endows one with peace.

Donald Trump is not in peace, I can assure you that. On the other hand, Hillary Clinton after her devastating loss in the presidential elections has begun to write again. To write is to meditate and she knows that. Clinton has previously published 5 books: It Takes A Village (1996): Dear Socks, Dear Buddy (1998); An Invitation To The White House (2000), Living History (2003), And Hard Choices (2014); all of which have been instant #1 New York Times bestsellers.

She is now working on a book of personal essays that will feature quotes that have inspired her in order to “tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign.” The world publishing rights have been acquired by Simon & Schuster.

“These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer,” she said in a statement shared by the publisher. “I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”

She garnered the support of 65 million people in the popular vote. 65 million broken hearts who want to read her story; one that she lived but never perhaps, in front of media glare, revealed.

Her book will finally let her supporters hear her unfiltered.

“Come back to writing, you who cannot speak.

In it you will find the leisure to wander through the garden of thoughts as twines and memories as doorways. What you will come back with is treasure.”