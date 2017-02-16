With An Opera Scholarship, Singer Akshara Tatiwala Is Rocking Marwari Films With Her Voice

Most of us get lost in the sensation of singing along our favorite song on the radio. However, only some of us can go a step further and make a career out of it. Akshara Tatiwala did the same.

“I have been singing from the age of six. I finished my Visharat (graduation in Indian Classical music) when I was seventeen.”

After finishing school, Akshara attained her Bachelor’s degree from Exeter University, UK. She continued singing, and while she was there, she occasionally sang in Diversity Weeks, too.

Who pushed you to keep the singing going?

Akshara: My mother. When I have live performances or recordings, she is always around cheering for me. She reassures me of my abilities and that really relaxes me during a performance.

Akshara also laughed when she disclosed that her mother’s persistent nodding while she was onstage was therapeutic.

Akshara’s mother also has a singing prowess and has recorded several songs. To top it off, her father plays mouth organ and flute so you can conveniently say that the entire family is musical.

“Until now, I have had the pleasant fortune of meeting with very intellectual and kind people in the music industry. They all have taught me valuable lessons at some point.”

How did you score a scholarship in Opera?

Akshara: I got the golden opportunity at Exeter when I was notified of an audition happening. All I had to do was prove to the jury that I was musically adept and heavily inclined towards learning Opera and then, I would be granted a scholarship.

They did not care about which song I sang so I sang in Hindi since I have always been that sing-Bollywood-songs-at-the-top-of-your-voice kind of girl.

After that, I was supposed to attend 18 classes a year. Now, Opera is obviously very different from Indian classical music. In the latter, there are straight notes with no vibrato. And, in Opera, it’s the complete opposite.

At first, it was confusing and possibly an impediment. However, my tutor was one of a kind, really. She would ask me to open my throat and sing from my stomach or sing from the back of my head. I still don’t know how that is possible but she made me try it. For my warm-ups, she would instruct me to run around the room and pretend that I was flying. Anything to loosen me up so that I could sing without any uncertainty and hesitance.

Anyway, it was a magnificent learning experience that transported me to a novel musical realm. And, the teaching allowed me to sing in higher notes.

“I haven’t had ice cream in a long while. Maybe because I have a sensitive throat and also so that I can preserve the quality of my voice for a longer time.”

I am a very talented and slightly snooty bathroom singer. Should I take it to the next level? If yes, how?

Akshara: Kudos to you! I am glad that the population of bathroom singers is not becoming scarce. I think that not only you but ANYONE can sing. Perhaps, take a few professional classes once a week? Everyone has potential. They just require the right moment to realize it. And even if you are not good at it, that’s okay, too. At least, it makes you happy and that’s what matters.

I don’t want to be the next Shreya Ghoshal. Because wanting to be her would be far-fetched and slightly foolish on my part. However, I want to keep doing what I do and I want to keep giving it my best. I’d like to be patient and see where it goes. I will let it happen the way it is supposed to happen.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Akshara: Yes, a very unconventional and groundbreaking talent literally! I can do the Barati or Tapori dance very well. I pride myself on that talent.

Well, that’s one hidden talent that should stay concealed until the moment to actually unveil it comes around.

Also, my mother was the first announcer of Rajasthan on Doordarshan. I would sit in front of the TV and emulate her intros and outros. From what I gather from my family members, they tell me I was very good at mimicking her.

What is the most exciting thing in life right now?

Once, I met Sushmita Sen at an event. I have always been in awe of her. She is a beauty with brains. She’s a woman of substance and to validate my Fangirl status for her, I sang a song for her.

That was very exciting and honestly life changing.

You recently sang a song for a Rajasthani film. How did that happen?

Akshara: I met the composers of the song through Ravindra Upadhyay. I had already sung for them once in the past and they wanted me to give this song a try. Before I knew it, I was taking Marwari lessons from my parents.