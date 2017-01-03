With JLF Being Just Around The Corner, We Bring You The Final List Of Speakers

A shout out to all the literary freaks like us who can’t keep calm since JLF is coming in just about half a month. 2017 marks ten glorious years of the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’ which has hosted more than 1300 speakers over the past decade.

So book your dates and set your reminders for JLF will take place between 19 and 23 January at the Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur. This year the festival expects to welcome over 250 authors, thinkers, politicians, journalists and popular culture icons.

So, here we bring you the final list of 10 speakers, appearing at the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival 2017.