Women In Heels & Women On Strike! Their Fight With America Continues

It’s America and the Women again. The nation is driving forward the case of women power and equality with relentless force.

Two examples for the day:

First, Pete Souza who is the chief White House photographer of Barack Obama made a seething point through a post on Instagram.

Very subtly done.

The image shows the bottom half of four people: one pair of feet (Obama’s) has men’s shoes on and a suit, and the other three pairs have skirts and heels on. “Meeting with top advisors”, he captioned it.

Enough said.

Second, the women are not done marching. The organization has called for a strike – a day without women. The date is yet to be announced.

The post has already gathered 17,000 likes.

A similar strike was called for, in January, on Trump’s Inauguration Day. Paulina Davis, vice chair of the New York chapter of the feminist group National Women’s Liberation and one of the January women strike’s organizers, explained,

“If 20,000 women pledge, it’s a show of force. If 20,000 women say, ‘I’m not going to work today,’ people are going to feel that,” she said. “They’re going to feel that in the workplace and they’re going to feel it at home.”

Is America going to receive and respond? It’s not a war cry. It’s all in the family. America belongs to the women, too, and the women to America. May they listen to one another!