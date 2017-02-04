Women, Money And Investments, Dipika Jaikishan Tells IWB All About Stashing Cash

While the Mr. Jaitley is kept the men of our households plugged in, I turned to a woman to understand more about the most sought-after Vitamin M.

Dipika Jaikishan has been working in Bangalore at International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd. for about 9 years. I have known her longer but like Chandler Bing, her job remained a mystery to me. Long overdue I finally got down to understanding what she really does for a living.

While she spends large part of her time wondering what it would be like to be a Bollywood heroine, in the real work front she helps individuals and families manage their money better; a cause close to her heart. Having spent over 9 years in the space of personal finance she is helping women be more financially literate and breaking gender stereotypes there.

International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd is a 15 year old Bangalore based firm into financial planning and investment advisory with a 55 member team managing assets of over 850 crores for over 500 families across the globe.

The subject of Women and their Money finds great relevance in a country that’s largely patriarchal. Financial investments and economics are subjects largely reserved for the men of the families. We do not understand markets, except for the ones that trade our groceries. Indian women trust their husbands to manage their funds. How do we in a scenario like this, educate and empower women to know their cash and their investments. Money is our Quan.

The archaic ideas that women have been living by until now need to change with changing times. Dipika tells me why.

Dipika: The percentage of working women who deal with their own money is staggeringly small. That means, 100% of non working women and a huge share of working women do not know what to do with what they have.

We believe there will always be somebody to take care of our finances and the mess. But this makes us vulnerable. If a girl loses her dad today, she would be completely lost. The greatest tragedy is that women have money but no knowledge to access it.

A large percentage of women today are working; either out in offices or from home. The money women have in hand is more that what women might have had a decade ago. And this is important: Life expectancy of woman is longer than that of a man. Your man might not be around for you. Women who end up beneficiaries of life insurances, don’t know what next to do with it. It’s our failure.

So to all women, I say, plan longer. Men have been doing it for us. It’s time to get involved.

Me: But we don’t understand money.

Dipika: Don’t you say that again in front of me. (*okay sorry) All we need is a chance.

There is this generic idea that women are the spenders and men are the bread earners. Its almost like an abused phrase. It doesn’t even hold any truth.

Women are better investors. They are cautious, defensive. If they get involved in the decisions of money investing, the results will be more defined.

Women are naturally risk-averse. Men easily get carried away; arre usne ek flat liya hai us buildingme, main bh le leta hu. Men listen to others. Women seek reasoning.

Me: Why do women like me end up having no understanding of investments and savings?

Dipika: Nobody talks money at home to the women. I had friend studying CA who didn’t know where their cash was being deposited and invested. See?

We never think of scenarios where we are in charge of finances. We continue living in the la la land our parents build for us. Everything will happen on its own, we continue telling ourselves. Snap out of it! It won’t.

Me: But you seem to be doing fine.

Dipika: I was dealing with certain scenarios in my life.

Woman = Divorced

Woman = Single by choice

Woman = a single working mother of 2 kids

Woman = working because husband is ill

I couldn’t continue my journey in the la la land.

And it’s not even about the money. It’s only about managing and knowing what to do with it. We believe in FDs that are going to give you a return of 6-7%.

Say you want to buy ‘something’ that is worth Rs. 100 today. You save up and put your money in banks. In 2 years, you get 110-112. That ‘something’ though is already worth 120 and beyond what you can afford. That’s not intelligent saving.

What people also don’t understand is that investments can be broken down and used for short term benefits like a holiday planned for 3 months later.

Me: I have not seen anyone ever do that.

Dipika: That’s because as Indians, we always want to have complete access to our cash. The catch of the cash is this: out of sight = better growth. One has to learn to invest and lose the touch of one’s money to let it really grow. Use it well folks.

Me: I am really curious. A woman in the money industry. How has it been?

Dipika: To be honest, I have been extremely fortunate. I am also a part of the Lean In Circle and in our meetings, women discuss the work gender inequality issues they have to face. Thankfully, I have only had to see the positive side of my work area. About 50% of the office members are women. It’s a level playing field.

Me: So, does ‘thinking right about money’ start from home?

Dipika: Absolutely. Even today my folks don’t think it’s necessary for a woman to have life insurance. We are always talking about saving. What happens if things go wrong? In the past 10 years, I have had many broken bones and hospitalization. Medical treatment is not cheap. My savings won’t be enough and if they are, what later?

If I am contributing to my household expenditures, why should I not get my life insured? If something were to happen to me, I would still want my contributions to continue coming in.

It is important for a woman to protect herself equally as a man.

Me: How important is money?

Dipika: I cannot get philosophical on this. I am objective and practical. It is very important.

Me: Demonetization?

Dipika: Oh yes! You know as homemakers or working women, they get ghar ka kharcha or this monthly kitty from husbands. It could be 5000-1lakh. And they were hit hard. All their money had to come out into the open and head to the banks. The jars, kitchen, drawers, blouses had to all empty themselves. Suddenly, they lost control over what was theirs and the secrecy had ended. These kitty parties too had to bear the brunt.

You know chit funds? It’s the ladies’ own little financing system. It wasn’t just the domestic help but educated women too who think of chit funding as a great way to save and invest. It is not. See what happened after demonetization. Busted.

Had they had any knowledge about the workings of money, they would have found a safer, better and a more intelligent way to deal with their cash.

Me: But how does this improve? How do we begin to give investments the importance it deserves?

Dipika: By initiating conversations. Talk to your kids from a young age. Integrate them in to the process of discussing money. Don’t think they are dumb. Understand, they will work as well as and maybe even better than their brothers.

Some of my clients bring their daughters along these days. It’s wonderful to see them respecting their presence. What a welcome change! We need to grow out of this Indian mentality. Help young kids open bank accounts. They need not operate it but the process educates them. Simplify it for them. Breakdown money talk to a level they can understand (not inflation or like). Whether it’s a girl or a boy, money is going to be a vital issue in their future.

You tell me. Where do you want to start from?

Me: This is not my area. And I don’t feel good admitting that.

I had nothing to say to Dipika. But off the call, I asked myself again. Where do I want to start from?



With admittance of being ignorant comes the desire to learn; to be ready to take life head on in dire situations. I am away from home now. Married, I continue to depend on another person to take care of my finances. Do as you like I say. A major section of my life chart is being taken care of and I don’t have to worry about it. What a worrying fact! To call myself an independent woman is being insincere. And honestly, it isn’t about raising slogans of gender inequality. Somewhere, as educated women, the liability lies with us, and not just the society, to take charge and be in control.

It’s really remarkable that in the Budget speech most of Mr. Jaitley’s mentions of women come in the following manner: “women and other vulnerable sections”, “protection for women”, “pregnant women”, “backward classes and women”. Schemes designed keeping us in mind; we, who are so weak and marginalized. How have we come to this?

The onus is on us now to begin again and arm ourselves with knowledge to make our assessments for ourselves. May there come a time where we have no special schemes for us and we find ourselves equally impacted by every policy the budget rolls out. Begin today.