You Can’t Take Eyes Off Photographer Shipra Rajora’s Collection Of Vintage Cameras. Can You?

We fall, we struggle, we fight, we turn the tables, we rise and then we shine brighter than the sun. After all, what’s the fun in success if it isn’t topped with some hardcore striving! Isn’t it?

Why I love my job is because it gives me my daily dose of inspiration. Meeting women of the city who chased their dreams, succeeded and now are the queens of their world… they make us all say, “This is how I want my life to be!”

I met one such photographer, who has lived it all. Shipra Rajora, a sagacious young woman who carried her passion for photography as a shield and conquered all the challenges which life threw at her.

“My father was my inspiration,” she fondly recalled.

“He was a great photographer. He established his workspace at Nehru Bazar, Jaipur in the mid-1960s, and named it ‘Prince Studio.’ The way he captured, emotions was impeccable. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi wrote to him a letter of appreciation, and he was also honored with three national awards for his work. I proudly flaunt all his achievements in front of my friends. Misfortune took him away, and we lost him to cancer in 2000. I was a 10th grader back then. I made a promise to myself that his legacy is not going to come to an end just like that.”

Tell me about the roads you traveled to finally achieve your dream.

Like I told you, I was very young when papa passed away. Like any normal school kid, I focused on studying and scoring well. After I was done with my studies, I started working with a multinational banking firm and stayed there for a long while. After about seven years, I felt that it was time to finally bring my dream to reality. And last year, I added my name’s S to papa’s Prince, starting my very own Princess Studio.

It must be tough to quit a career of 7 long years. What made you confident enough to take up this step?

My decision to restart my father’s business wasn’t completely emotional. I took my time and thought it through. I was never out of touch with the photographer in me. When people of my age were dedicating their weekends to parties, I was going on photo walks. And my shots were appreciated. Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ too motivated me big time.

Have you studied photography?

Of course! Mr. Vikram Singh has mentored me. I knew the basics, but he brought the perfection. After being associated with each other for four years, we have now become equal partners in both our ventures. His firm, ‘Aakrit FX Impressions’ focuses on commercialized photography, and I’m into capturing feelings and emotions, just like my dad. So together, we cover both personal and commercial photography.

My eyes were glued to a fascinating glass shelf kept in one corner of her room. Shipra probably noticed that and unveiled the treasure. Showcased inside that shelf were about 30 vintage cameras. Instantly, the kleptomaniac in me woke up, and my mind started planning how I can steal one of those. Shipra has more of those at her home…not like she would notice if one went missing, right? Anyway!

Hasn’t anyone approached you to buy this treasure of yours?

Oh yeah! A lot of people have. I can’t even think of selling them, though. They are all mine. They mean much more than mere cameras to me. Those glaring lenses have kept me motivated to pursue photography.

What is your favorite subject to click?

Human indulgent shoots top the list. I am also very fond of flowers and perfumes.

Nowadays, Photoshop is directly linked with the fake beauty standards. Talk about your relationship with this tool.

Photoshop is an art. In the old times too, people used brushes and pens to edit pictures. It can make a bad click good and enhance the beauty of a good click. It can really do wonders. In my opinion, every photographer must know photoshop, since only the one who has clicked can justify the picture. The part we want to be shaded, the contrast and all those things, it is difficult to explain everything to the editor.

What shoot has been your favorite?

I did a pre-wedding shoot for my best friend. It was actually my first professional shoot. No special equipment was used for it. I did it with a basic 1100D Canon. But it had a feel factor attached to it. Till this date, people still ask me to click their pre-wedding pictures the same way I clicked those. All that I focused on was their expressions. I learned this trick from my father. He used to say that everything else can be photoshopped, but you can’t edit the expressions. That is the main ingredient of every personal shoot. Beautiful. Shall we talk about the much-hyped selfie trend?

Selfie trend has come into vogue just recently, but it has been there for a long time. Even my dad clicked a few pictures of himself using his TLR in the early 70’s.

The ones we click today are good for Facebook. I personally don’t find anything artsy about the ‘duck faces.’ The ones he clicked were artistic because, in them, he bore a normal human expression. Anyway, people may or may not agree with me. It is my opinion.

I second you, Shipra! Moving ahead, tell me what do you like to do when you’re away from your camera?

I’m rarely away from my cameras. They are like my eyes. But when I am, I play my guitar. It gives me tranquillity. Back when I was a college student, I used to teach kids how to play it.

You are one talented woman! Now here’s a fun question. If you were a paparazzi, which celebrity would you stalk?

As a fan, it would be Salman Khan. He has really expressive eyes, and I love them. But from an artist’s perspective, I would go after Sushmita Sen. She’s a graceful lady and a wonderful human being, which is evident in her personality.

Now that her dream had been fulfilled, she expressed her desire to take her father’s legacy a notch higher and be known for bringing out the art in her photographs.

“I don’t want to become a big shot photographer; clicking models decked up in designer clothing. I want to gain recognition as an artistic photographer. A photograph isn’t good until it delivers aesthetic pleasure. I have a lot to learn. There’s a long road I have to travel to attain that perfection and I hope that someday, I’ll deliver that in every my click.”

Photo Courtesy: Nupur Agarwal

This article was first published on October 31, 2015.