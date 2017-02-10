You Ought To Read Lady Gaga’s Message To Her Body-Shamers

The ‘Born this way’ singer, Lady Gaga recently gave a mega performance at the Super Bowl and believes me I was mesmerized.

However, with the ease to voice any kind of opinions, thanks to social media, there were many people who shamed Lady Gaga for her “flabby” belly. Yes, really!

Apparently, she wasn’t fit enough to perform at the game like Super Bowl. *slow clap*

And, Lady Gaga is not someone who would tolerate such mean body-shaming comments. But, Lady Gaga didn’t respond to the trolls immediately and took her time to come up with the perfect message for all the body-shamers.

Slaying the negative comments, the pop star wrote on her Instagram:

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. Thank you so much, everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.”

What an answer! *claps*

What’s more heartening to see is that she didn’t revert back with hatred, but, chose the higher road to register her disapproval of the body-shaming remarks.

Now, I’m going even more gaga over her!