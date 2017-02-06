You’ll Be Amused To Know The Secret Behind This Oldest Surgeon’s Zeal

At 89, Russia-based Alla Ilyinichna Levushkina, is breaking all age-related misconceptions and stereotypes, one operation at a time.

As told to a Russian Newspaper, Kommersant, it was a novel about doctors that inspired her to become a surgeon and led her to the Moscow Medical Institute. She also told that there was fierce competition to get into the college, but she was determined. Moreover, she chose to special in an unconventional field of proctology, that deals with bowel and rectal problems.

“At the time you could count all the proctologists in Russia on one hand and no one wanted to handle that part of the body because it was too messy.”

Recalling the struggling days, she told that she could only survive in the college because all the students shared the limited resources amongst themselves.

“My parents, who barely had enough to eat themselves, sent a few potatoes from our village in Ryazan. Other students shared their salo [cured pork fat] and grains. That’s how we managed,” told Alla.

“I remember one girl brought a whopping great bream. It was incredible! We dined out on it for a week and then made soup from the bones we had gnawed on until they shone,” she added.

Her career as a surgeon spans over 67 years and in all these years, she has performed over 10,000 surgeries. And, clearly, she is in no mood to stop or retire anytime soon.

She’ll turn 90 in May this year, and yet, she performs four operations a day and works four days a week.

As she’s 4ft 9inches, she performs the surgeries by standing on the platform so as to allow her the best possible view of her patients.

What’s more?

Her day starts at 8 am every day by holding a clinic for her patients and then after three hours, she heads to her duty at the Ryazan City Hospital, near Moscow.

Probably the oldest active surgeon in the world, Alla told Lite FM, “Being a doctor isn’t just a profession but a lifestyle,” she added, “If I stopped working, who is going to perform the surgeries?”

And, if you want to know the secret to her health and power, she says, “I didn’t find any secret to longevity.”

“I just eat everything, laugh a lot and cry a lot.”

Wow, amusing right? I guess, it just about living your life whole-heartedly, like a child, who eats when hungry, laughs when happy and cries, when sad.

Indian Women Blog salutes Alla Ilyinichna Levushkina for her undying passion and dedication to her work. May she celebrate many more birthdays! Wishing her all the health and happiness in life!