Your Maternity Leave Might Extend To 8 Months
- JWB Post
- September 4, 2015
Women of India, rejoice!
Working women in India are currently entitled to three months of maternity leave, but the Women and Child Development is trying to make this figure bigger.
WCD minister Maneka Gandhi wants the period of maternity leave to be extended to eight months. She has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for consideration. Her plan includes one month of leave before the due date and seven months after delivery. Moreover, Maneka is also insisting the same benefits for women who adopt. Wow!
However, for the proposal to become law, amendments will have to be made to the Maternity Benefits Act 1961.
Do you think the 8 months are good enough for early nurturing of your new-born? Is this period enough to properly breastfeed your baby?
Recently, Flipkart has introduced one of the best maternity leave policies in corporate India. Read about it here.
