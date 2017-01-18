Your Old Beauty Kit Can ‘Makeup’ The Life of Women At Refugees

I am not a makeup person. But this is really not about that.

Let’s keep the makeup debate aside this once and applaud the efforts of Caroline Hirons who is adding color to the lives of refugees through ‘Give and Makeup.’

‘Give and Makeup’ is a non-profit initiative that helps pass on your surplus makeup, clothing and more to the thousands of women who turn up at refugees with nothing after escaping domestic abuse. It was founded by Caroline after having chanced upon a page on Refuge’s website.

“Most of them only take their kids, their purse and maybe a change of underwear.”

Caroline, who is a skin care expert and blogger, is usually flooded with more stuff than she needed for her blog. That’s when she had her light bulb moment.

In U.K., two women are murdered by a partner or ex-partner every week with one in four experiencing domestic violence in their lifetime. Organizations like Refuge and Women’s Aid protect those in need, helping them find a safe place to stay.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said, “Refuges are a vital space for survivors of domestic abuse to reclaim their confidence and identity – and something to make them feel pampered and special, like makeup, can play an important part in that.”

A single stroke of color on the face can help a woman regain her confidence, softness, and energy. Why would I stock unused stuff in my drawers, if they would add so much more in another’s life?

The organization accepts everything, “toiletries, clean underwear, stationery, homeware for personalizing their refuge rooms, books, cozy blankets, small mugs and bowls and children’s toys and games.”

Declutter my friends. Now is the time to unload the baggages we unnecessarily carry around. Take all that you do not need and pass it on into another’s life to make a difference.

It really isn’t just about makeup. You will be contributing to something much bigger.

Coming back to India. And people from old age homes and orphanages will be knocking doors soon for extra clothes.

Winter is here.