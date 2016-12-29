Zoe Saldana’s Idea For New Year Will Want You To Ditch Your Resolutions

Well, just like the end of every year we all are back with our resolutions for the new year. Each one of us has our ‘List’ ready! But this year, Zoe Saldana and her sisters have some plan that you might wanna know.They are getting rid of boring new year’s resolution and have suggested an alternative to it. Watch their video and see for yourself:

On their Youtube channel where Zoe and her sisters post weekly, Mariel Saldana says: “Instead of a resolution this year we’ve decided to set an intention, picking a word and focusing on that word and letting that word guide you through the year.”



As if Zoe understood what her viewers will now ask, she goes on explaining the difference between intention and resolution. “You see, intention feels more like an active verb,” Zoe explained. “Why not just be? Let’s say, instead of trying to be brave, instead of trying to be nice. Just be nice. Just intend to be nice. I feel that has a different kind of approach and it will bring a different kind of result.”

Later in the video, all the three sisters told their focus word of the year along with the reason why they chose it. While Cisely Saldana chose “assertive”, Mariel chose “faith” and Zoe interestingly chose to be more “open.”

Undoubtedly, these focus keywords are way better than silly resolutions that we don’t even follow.