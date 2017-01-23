JLF Day 4: Performing Artist Tania Bruguera Throws Light On The 2 Kinds Of Borders

Performing Artist Tania Bruguera, Reena Saini Kallat and Tiffany Chung sat in conversation with Sean Anderson. To be sitting in the largest free literature festival in the world and talking about borders was quite an irony.

Yes, there were many from external borders, but what about the internal ones. And so, Tania rightly put it.

“Yes, there are two kinds of borders: external and internal. We often forget to respect immigrants and treat them as poor, and like an unnecessary stress on the economy. Do you know how much more knowledge immigrants bring into countries? Remember, everyone who comes in is full of knowledge. And so really, the question is how to erase the internal borders that we have formed within ourselves?!”

Do you think the laws of our countries have anything to do with? Tania agrees.

“It shocked me how submissively we behave towards unnecessary and irrelevant rules. And that’s where art comes in. Art, in a way, is very painful, tough, but indispensable. No, now, I’m not saying art can change the world, but it can at least change our political habits.”

And how, exactly?

She continued, “Borders were made my people with specific interests. Art can be one of the few places where we can dissolve borders.”

Tiffany Chung, who’d lived in Vietnam most of her life felt displaced.

“For everything that’s been happening in my life, I keep going back to the displacement. We never thought we’d be able to come back to Vietnam. But now that I go back there, I still feel displaced, in a country which was home for the longest time.”