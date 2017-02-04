Indian Women Blog

Indian Women Blog is an online portal that gives wings to women across Jaipur by featuring their stories of success in various avenues, such as fashion, lifestyle, career, relationships, business, health and many more. It is the first ever and the only one of its genus which sensitively explores the lives of these women in such a way, that others draw inspiration from them. It believes not in forcing empowerment, but in bringing about self-realization and self-fulfillment amongst the women of Jaipur...