Recipe Alert: These Quinoa Savory Muffins Are Heaven For The Gluten-Free Fans

The Quinoa Savory Mini Muffins are high in protein and rich in fiber. They can be made into patties and eaten with a salad or like these mini muffins for those who are always on the go.

The baked muffins can be frozen in freezer bags and stored for up to 3 months, warmed when hungry in the microwave. They can also be turned into burgers! To keep them veg, replace the meat with chopped tofu or chickpeas or even edamame beans. Bare minimum wash up and deliciousness overload, not to mention healthy!

Ingredients

Quinoa (cooked) – 1 cup

Quinoa flour – 3 tbsp

Leftover meat (cooked/cold cuts) – ½ cup

Onion (chopped) – 1 medium

Corn (cooked) – 3 tbsp

Green peas (cooked) – 3tblsp

Mixed cheese – ¼ cup

Dried herbs – 2 tsp

Potato (cooked) – 1 medium

Greek yogurt – 1/3 cup

Coconut oil – 3 tbsp + 2 tbsp for lining the tray

Egg – 1

Salt – as required

Pepper – as required

Method

Preheat the oven to 170°. Throw all the ingredients in a large bowl. And mix them well to combine. Season according to taste. Line a mini cupcake tray with regular oil and using a teaspoon fill the tray and pat down to remove any excess air in the mixture. Bake for 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm with a salad.

