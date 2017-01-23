Recipe Alert: These Quinoa Savory Muffins Are Heaven For The Gluten-Free Fans
- JWB Post
- January 23, 2017
The Quinoa Savory Mini Muffins are high in protein and rich in fiber. They can be made into patties and eaten with a salad or like these mini muffins for those who are always on the go.
The baked muffins can be frozen in freezer bags and stored for up to 3 months, warmed when hungry in the microwave. They can also be turned into burgers! To keep them veg, replace the meat with chopped tofu or chickpeas or even edamame beans. Bare minimum wash up and deliciousness overload, not to mention healthy!
Ingredients
Quinoa (cooked) – 1 cup
Quinoa flour – 3 tbsp
Leftover meat (cooked/cold cuts) – ½ cup
Onion (chopped) – 1 medium
Corn (cooked) – 3 tbsp
Green peas (cooked) – 3tblsp
Mixed cheese – ¼ cup
Dried herbs – 2 tsp
Potato (cooked) – 1 medium
Greek yogurt – 1/3 cup
Coconut oil – 3 tbsp + 2 tbsp for lining the tray
Egg – 1
Salt – as required
Pepper – as required
Method
- Preheat the oven to 170°.
- Throw all the ingredients in a large bowl. And mix them well to combine. Season according to taste.
- Line a mini cupcake tray with regular oil and using a teaspoon fill the tray and pat down to remove any excess air in the mixture.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes until golden brown.
- Serve warm with a salad.
Tell me if you like it, and I’ll share more! Did you love it?
P.S. Follow my Instagram Page for more recipes!
