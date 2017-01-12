Shah Rukh Khan To Suhana’s Potential Boyfriend: “Whatever You Do To Her, I’ll Do To You”

The world loves Shah Rukh Khan, and we feel that whoever is the potential boyfriend to Suhana Khan, must read this article right NOW!

Shah Rukh is just as possessive about his daughter as any other father on the face of the Earth. So, it doesn’t quite surprise me that if a guy wants to date Suhana, there’s a way things have to be done. And that’s Shah Rukh’s way:

1. Get a job.

2. Understand I don’t like you.

3. I’m everywhere.

4. Get a lawyer.

5. She’s my princess, not your conquest.

6. I don’t mind going back to jail.

7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you.

In a recent interview with HuffPost, King Khan also revealed that Suhana wants to be an actress. Yes, she’s working very hard, and considering the situation of unequal pay, here’s what Shah Rukh feels.

“She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do if times don’t change for women actors. Nothing would make me happier than seeing her as an actress”