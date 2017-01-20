Tuesday, January 24 2017, 01:02:55
logo
  • JLF
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

And Hereby We Christen The Second Day Of JLF’17 As Bohemian

  • JWB Post
  •  January 20, 2017

 

You ask, why?

From folky prints to colorful layering and loose cuts, here are five boho-chic women at JLF’17 day 2 whose dress-sense we are currently digging!

We met Leah Amy Smith (yet again) layering her clothes like a bawse. Guess, stripes are her favorite!

img_4

I instantly like women who spot big bindis. This one, however, wins the brownie points for mixing dandy with the ethical look dipped in winter’s earthy tones.

collage_1

 

Color blocking is no rocket science and has got only one rule – don’t complicate the look. For example, this beautiful woman in saree.

collage_2

 

Before you begin to appreciate this young lady’s saree-tying skills, let me break it to you – it’s a DHOTI! Say whaaaa

img_3

 

Do you think it is easy to pull off the fierce head-to-toe monochromatic checks? Unless you wear it like her, you can go home.

img_2

 

Photo courtesy: Chhaveesh Nokhwal

[Find our favorite picks from Day 1 JLF’17 here]

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

One thought on “And Hereby We Christen The Second Day Of JLF’17 As Bohemian

  1. Pingback: And Hereby We Christen The Second Day Of JLF'17...

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X