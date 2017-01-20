And Hereby We Christen The Second Day Of JLF’17 As Bohemian

You ask, why?

From folky prints to colorful layering and loose cuts, here are five boho-chic women at JLF’17 day 2 whose dress-sense we are currently digging!

We met Leah Amy Smith (yet again) layering her clothes like a bawse. Guess, stripes are her favorite!

I instantly like women who spot big bindis. This one, however, wins the brownie points for mixing dandy with the ethical look dipped in winter’s earthy tones.

Color blocking is no rocket science and has got only one rule – don’t complicate the look. For example, this beautiful woman in saree.

Before you begin to appreciate this young lady’s saree-tying skills, let me break it to you – it’s a DHOTI! Say whaaaa!

Do you think it is easy to pull off the fierce head-to-toe monochromatic checks? Unless you wear it like her, you can go home.

Photo courtesy: Chhaveesh Nokhwal

