Here Are 5 Classic Can’t-Go-Wrong Looks We Spotted On The Last Day Of JLF’17

Are you intrigued to know what happened on the streets of JLf on its last day?

Let us make you meet five literature lover who made these classic looks eternal during Jaipur Literature Festival.

This girl was seen hanging out with the vintage French monochrome stripes. Or, should I call it the classic prison-motifs? Not overdoing it, she layered her jumpsuit with a white collared shirt.

Dear typical Lungi fans, here’s a thing. If you want to look as dapper as this one, all you need to do is add some stylish elements (read: jewelry) to your look.

On a lighter note, this lady brought together monochrome plaid and sky stripes together in her cotton clothes. Keeping things interesting was her quirky pair of socks.

Spreading the arty vibes around was this artist from Jaipur. JWB’s feminists absolutely love the woman-face motifs on his lungi-skirt!

After Day 1, Lyla makes it to our list once again. Let’s learn from her how to make a classic LBD look gothic with the help of leather boots, fishnet stockings, and a red bow-band. Okay?



Photo courtesy: Chhaveesh Nokhwal