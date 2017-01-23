Tuesday, January 24 2017, 12:32:03
Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

Here Are 5 Classic Can’t-Go-Wrong Looks We Spotted On The Last Day Of JLF’17

  • JWB Post
  •  January 23, 2017

 

Are you intrigued to know what happened on the streets of JLf on its last day?

Let us make you meet five literature lover who made these classic looks eternal during Jaipur Literature Festival.

This girl was seen hanging out with the vintage French monochrome stripes. Or, should I call it the classic prison-motifs? Not overdoing it, she layered her jumpsuit with a white collared shirt.JLF

Dear typical Lungi fans, here’s a thing. If you want to look as dapper as this one, all you need to do is add some stylish elements (read: jewelry) to your look.JLF

On a lighter note, this lady brought together monochrome plaid and sky stripes together in her cotton clothes. Keeping things interesting was her quirky pair of socks.JLF

Spreading the arty vibes around was this artist from Jaipur. JWB’s feminists absolutely love the woman-face motifs on his lungi-skirt!JLF

After Day 1, Lyla makes it to our list once again. Let’s learn from her how to make a classic LBD look gothic with the help of leather boots, fishnet stockings, and a red bow-band. Okay?JLF JLF

Photo courtesy: Chhaveesh Nokhwal

