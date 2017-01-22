Who Wins The Fashion Battle On The 4th Day Of JLF’17 – Men Or Women?

Men in skirts. Women in men’s shoes. Day 4 of JLF’17 witnessed trends turning the tables and making the literature runway gender-free.

JWB has picked up five looks that you might want to try donning this winter:

All of us who drooled over Ranveer Singh wearing a skirt can take a back seat and watch this man peacefully winning the walk. Also, clap along for he knows how to wear every pastel shade all at once and nail the look.

2. I know what you’re thinking – another woman in a saree? JWB worships women in experimental saree wraps. Kudos to this pixie-head for raving the look with a bell-sleeved Khadi blouse. Love. Love. Love.

3. You could be a gangster in baggy pants and a leather jacket, but a kurta? I would think thrice before answering but not anymore. I bumped into this man wearing a black kurta-pyjama, Afghani mustache, and some indigenous jewelry.

However, I think it’s his turban twist that separates him from onlooker kurta-men around.

4. Autumn/Winter colors. Check. Wine lips. Check. Slit for a sultry peek-a-boo. Check. This girl truly knows how to bring Milan to Jaipur. Strategically wrapped-up for a desert January, she was definitely one of the best-dressed today.

5. Did he just trim his quilt and wear it at the literature fest? Yes, he did. Did he just put on his feather-adorned summer hat at a winter fest? Yes, he did. Welcome to JLF, Don Pedro.

Photo courtesy: Chhaveesh Nokhwal